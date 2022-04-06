CCTV images released after barn is deliberately set alight on farm in town near Aylesbury

Today (April 6), Thames Valley Police has released a series of images showing four people officers believe can help with their investigation.

A barn fire was reported at Horsenden Lane, Horsenden, Princes Risborough, at 6:10pm on Sunday 23 January.

Officials believe the fire was started deliberately, during the blaze the barn was destroyed, as well as the hay inside it.

Police officers want to speak to this boy

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service reported that 400 tonnes of hay was inside the barn.

Investigating officer, PC Marea Logan, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in investigating this arson.

“We are releasing images of four youths we believe may have vital information in connection with the incident.

photo from Thames Valley Police, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service making the scene safe

“If you recognise them or if they are you we would advise you to please get in touch with police immediately.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or they can go online quoting reference 43220033358.”

Please inform the police if you recognise this trio

Please inform the police if he looks familiar