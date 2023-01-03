CCTV image released as Hertfordshire Police investigate Tring parcel theft
They believe the man in the image could help them with their enquires
An image of a man has been released Hertfordshire Police after a parcel was stolen in Tring.
The theft happened at around 5.40pm on Friday 16 December in Morefields.
PC Smith, who is investigating, said: “We are releasing this CCTV image as we believe the man was in the area at the time and may be able to help with our enquiries.
“If you recognise this person, or have any information, please email me at [email protected]”
People can report information by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/101878/22.