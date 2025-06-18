Police officers want to speak to this man

A CCTV image has been released in connection with an incident where a motorist left a store in Chinnor without paying for fuel.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers have identified a man who may have vital information regarding an incident of fraud committed at the Co-op in Chinnor at around 6.30pm on May 9. A CCTV image has been released of the individual police officers wish to speak to.

An individual went to the store on Oakley Road driving a vehicle which had fake licence plates. Thames Valley Police revealed that the offender then filled up his car with fuel before leaving without making payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer PC Matt Eldridge, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the person in this image to please come forward as they may have vital information to assist us with our investigation.

“I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that may assist us to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250227728.”