CCTV image released after motorists with fake licence plates leaves Chinnor garage without paying for fuel
Police officers have identified a man who may have vital information regarding an incident of fraud committed at the Co-op in Chinnor at around 6.30pm on May 9. A CCTV image has been released of the individual police officers wish to speak to.
An individual went to the store on Oakley Road driving a vehicle which had fake licence plates. Thames Valley Police revealed that the offender then filled up his car with fuel before leaving without making payment.
Investigating officer PC Matt Eldridge, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the person in this image to please come forward as they may have vital information to assist us with our investigation.
“I am also appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that may assist us to please get in touch.
“Anyone with information should call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250227728.”