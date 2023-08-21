News you can trust since 1832
CCTV image released after late night home break-in reported in nearby Chinnor

Police believe the two males pictured could have vital information
By James Lowson
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:44 BST

A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to a late in break-in reported at a home in Chinnor.

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image showing two males the force believes could have vital information regarding the incident.

A home in Thame Road was broken into at around 12.15pm on 20 July.

Police officers want to speak to the two males pictured

Thames Valley Police has confirmed nothing was stolen that evening.


Investigating officer PC Stacey Bateman said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises these males to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about these incidents.

“If you are either of the males pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230322696.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”