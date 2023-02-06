CCTV image released after axe-wielding robber steals cigarettes and cash from garage near Prestwood
An employee was also attacked by the weapon-brandishing robber
A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to a robbery near Prestwood involving an assailant carrying an axe.
Today (6 February), Thames Valley Police has released an image from the robbery.
At around 5am on Tuesday 17 January, at the Shell Garage in London Road, Speen, the offender entered the premises with a long-handled axe and threatened an employee.
Police state this employee was assaulted by the man carrying the weapon. After attacking a member of staff he stole cigarettes and cash from the till.
Investigating officer, PC Isabelle Denis, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are releasing a CCTV image of the robbery as it happened.
“I appreciate that the image does not show any facial features of the offender, but I hope that someone will recognise the clothing or the weapon that the individual is holding.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230024010.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”