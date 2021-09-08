CCTV image appeal launched after attempted Aylesbury home break-in

Images have been released in connection to an attempted break-in in Aylesbury, the offender tried to enter someone else's home via a garage door.

Thames Valley Police have released images of the man who officers believe might have vital 'information' regarding the incident.

The incident in question, took place at around 1.15am on Friday 13 August at a home on Holly Drive.

Police officers want to speak to this man

Under the cloak of darkness a man attempted to gain entry via the garage door to the property. He was unsuccessful and nothing was stolen during the attempted break-in.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Spain, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am releasing these images as the man pictured may have vital information in connection with this incident.

“We would ask that the man, or anyone who recognises the man to please contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 43210361995.