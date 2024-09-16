Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An image has been released by the police in connection with an incident where a bank card was reported as stolen from Champneys Health Resort.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released an image of a man it would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The police force was alerted to an incident where a man in his 60s reported his bank card as missing, along with the sim card that was inside his phone. These items were missing after he visited the health resort in Wigginton on Thursday 25 July.

Soon after, a transaction was reported at 5.32pm at the Apple Store in Watford in the Atria shopping centre.

PC Tom Winter said: “We are releasing this image as we believe the person pictured may have vital information that could help our investigation.

“If this is you, or you recognise the person pictured, please get in contact with me via email at [email protected].”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is also encouraging residents to report information online, or via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting crime reference 41/65564/24.

Information can also be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers via its website or by calling 0800 555 111.