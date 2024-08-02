CCTV appeal launched after vandals damage wall in Chinnor neighbourhood
At around 7.30pm on Friday 10 May, a group of individuals damaged a wall in Oakley Road.
Thames Valley Police has said the damage was caused when people started removing parts and knocking parts off parts of the wall.
Police officials have identified individuals they would like to talk to in connection with the criminal incident.
Investigating officer PC Aled Pal, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the people in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240217574.“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”