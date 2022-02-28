CCTV appeal launched after shopper returns to find vehicle stolen near Thame
Police believe the man pictured may have crucial information regarding the theft
A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection to an incident of car theft near Thame.
Thames Valley Police released an image of a man they'd like to speak to in connection to the theft this afternoon (28 February),
In Church Road in Chinnor, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday 2 February, a blue Subaru Forrester with the registration ending HVW was stolen.
The victim, parked up and then went into a shop, he returned to find his car was no longer there.
Investigating officer, PC Alexander Watt based at Grove police station, said: “We are appealing to anybody who recognises the man in these images to please get in touch as we believe he may have information in connection with this theft.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220049796.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”