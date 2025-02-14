CCTV appeal launched after road rage incident involving pole in Tring

Police officers want to speak to this man

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released a CCTV image which is linked to an incident of criminal damage reported in Tring.

On Thursday 30 January on Bulbourne Road, a car was hit with a pole, which Hertfordshire Constabulary said caused significant damage to the vehicle’s passenger door.

This afternoon (14 February), the police force has released an image of a man who may have information that can help with its investigation.

PC Louise Bardwell, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am urging anyone with information to please contact police.

“The person pictured was believed to have been in the area at the time and could have information to assist the investigation. If this is you, or do you recognise this person, please email me at [email protected].”

Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that information can be reported online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/9886/25.

Information can also be reported online to the independent charity Crimestoppers, also by calling 0800 555 111.