Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shoplifters stole £150-worth of alcohol from a High Street store in Thame, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

This morning (27 June), a CCTV appeal has been launched by the police in connection to the theft.

Thames Valley Police has released images of two men it believes could help with its enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV footage published by the police force is linked to a theft reported on 22 May. At roughly 8pm two men entered an unnamed shop on the high street and took around £150-worth of alcohol.

Police officers want to speak to these two individuals

Thames Valley Police has also identified a white Vauxhall tigra that might be linked to the two offenders.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Eldridge said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise these individuals in the image to get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240278938.