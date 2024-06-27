CCTV appeal launched after £150-worth of alcohol is stolen from Thame High Street shop

By James Lowson
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:48 BST
Shoplifters stole £150-worth of alcohol from a High Street store in Thame, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

This morning (27 June), a CCTV appeal has been launched by the police in connection to the theft.

Thames Valley Police has released images of two men it believes could help with its enquiries.

CCTV footage published by the police force is linked to a theft reported on 22 May. At roughly 8pm two men entered an unnamed shop on the high street and took around £150-worth of alcohol.

Police officers want to speak to these two individuals

Thames Valley Police has also identified a white Vauxhall tigra that might be linked to the two offenders.

Investigating officer PC Matthew Eldridge said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise these individuals in the image to get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240278938.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”