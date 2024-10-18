CCTV appeal launched after multiple attempted break-ins reported in Aylesbury Vale village

By James Lowson
Published 18th Oct 2024, 14:15 BST
Police officers want to speak to this manPolice officers want to speak to this man
Police officers want to speak to this man
Thames Valley Police has launched a CCTV appeal in response to attempted break-ins reported in a village in Aylesbury Vale.

On Saturday (12 October) an offender damaged a property’s front door on Edlesborough High Street at around 9pm. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the individual also attempted to gain entry to a different property on Barn View roughly 15 minutes later.

This afternoon (18 October), the police force has released an image of a person it believes could help with its enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Investigating officer DC Abigail Parry, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the person in the picture as they may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43240492250.

“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice