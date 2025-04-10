Police officers want to speak to this man

Police officers are investigating reports of a suspicious man approaching girls in a park in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police was contacted by concerned onlookers alleging that a man was approaching girls and offering them modeling contracts in the King George V playing fields between 1pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The police force has released a CCTV image of an individual who could have vital information regarding the incident.

Investigating officer PC George Ward, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed what happened to please contact us.

“I would particularly like to hear from the individual in this image as they may have vital information that can assist our investigation.

“Please contact us, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250171647.

“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”