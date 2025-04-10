CCTV appeal launched after man is seen offering girls modeling contracts in Amersham park
Thames Valley Police was contacted by concerned onlookers alleging that a man was approaching girls and offering them modeling contracts in the King George V playing fields between 1pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday.
The police force has released a CCTV image of an individual who could have vital information regarding the incident.
A man was said to be going around the park asking girls for their personal details in relation to potential modelling contracts.
Investigating officer PC George Ward, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed what happened to please contact us.
“I would particularly like to hear from the individual in this image as they may have vital information that can assist our investigation.
“Please contact us, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250171647.
“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”