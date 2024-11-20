Police officers want to speak to this man

A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection with a theft reported in a busy supermarket in Aylesbury.

Yesterday evening (19 November), Thames Valley Police released an image of a man it would like to speak to in connection with a robbery reported at Morrisons supermarket.

According to police reports at around 12.10pm on Saturday 2 November at the supermarket located on Station Way West, a victim’s handbag was taken without them noticing. Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the offender attempted to use the victim’s cards in a Halifax store, but were unsuccessful.

Thames Valley Police states that the bag is described as a black handbag which had the victim’s purse, cash, vouchers, an iPhone 15, hearing aids, and a set of keys in it.

Investigating staff officer Nicola Atkinson, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the individual in the image as they may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please call 101 or report it online, quoting 43240530314.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”