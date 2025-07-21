Police officers want to speak to these two

A CCTV image has been released in connection with a theft reported in a Buckinghamshire town.

Thames Valley Police wants to speak to two individuals who may have information regarding a theft on Chesham High Street.

At around 12:20pm on May 28, a woman in her 80s had her car keys stolen. Thames Valley Police says one offender used the keys to unlock the victim’s car and took a handbag and a black River Island bag containing £2,000 worth of cash, including bank cards.

They took the items from a blue KIA Pinto that was parked in a disabled bay on the High Street.

Investigating officer, PC Charles Young said: “I am releasing this image as I believe those pictured may have vital information which could assist my investigation.

“If any of these people are you, or you recognise who they are, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by reporting online via our website, or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250262013.”