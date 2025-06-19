CCTV appeal launched after criminal damage is reported at school in Thame
Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image linked to an investigation into a criminal damage incident at Barley Hill School.
At around 2:40am on May 10, someone damaged an electric gate used by the school. Thames Valley Police has revealed that the damage has cost the Thame school around £400 in repairs.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “We have been able to secure CCTV and are keen to speak to two males seen in the area at the time.
“Specifically we believe the person shown in the image may hold vital information and would ask anyone who knows them, or they themselves; contact us on 101 or online quoting ref: 43250229088. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”