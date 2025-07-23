Police officers want to speak to this man

A CCTV appeal has been launched in connection with shoplifting offences taking place in a Bucks town.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images linked to shoplifting offences reported in Chesham in recent weeks.

An offender has stolen crates of beer and meat from the Tesco Express in Broad Street. Thames Valley Police says goods have been stolen from the store between 20 June and 11 July.

Today the force has released an image of a man it would like to speak to who could have vital information regarding the thefts.

Investigating officer, PC Susan Hine of the Retail Crime Investigation Team, said: “I am appealing to the man in the CCTV images or anyone who knows him to contact Thames Valley Police as soon as possible, as we believe the man may have vital information about these incidents.

“You can leave information via our website, call us via 101, or visit your nearest police station, quoting investigation reference 43250312325.

“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”