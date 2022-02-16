CCTV appeal launched after couple were verbally abused outside Waitrose in Bucks town

A CCTV appeal has been launched this afternoon (February 16), after a man and woman were verbally abused outside a Waitrose store in Chesham.

Thames Valley Police have released an image of a man they believe could have crucial information regarding the incident.

Yesterday evening between 8.15pm and 8.45pm, a man and woman in their 30s, were exiting Waitrose in The Backs, when they were verbally abused by two men.

Police officers want to speak to this man

The men then signalled to a small silver car nearby, in the meantime the two victims escaped.

nvestigating officer, PC Oscar Blunt, based at Amersham police station said: “We are releasing an image of a man who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident as we believe he may have information that could help our investigation.

“If you recognise this man, or if it is you, please get in touch with us.

“You can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220071217.