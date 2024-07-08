Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image in connection to a criminal damage incident on a High Street in Buckinghamshire.

A business’s window was smashed in Great Missenden High Street on 31 May. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the incident took place at around 9.45pm and that two culprits broke a property window.

Yesterday afternoon (7 July), Thames Valley Police released an image of two individuals it would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer PC Juan Garcia, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the men in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

Police officers want to speak to these two

“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240255044.