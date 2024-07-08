CCTV appeal launched after business window is smashed by vandals in Great Missenden
A business’s window was smashed in Great Missenden High Street on 31 May. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the incident took place at around 9.45pm and that two culprits broke a property window.
Yesterday afternoon (7 July), Thames Valley Police released an image of two individuals it would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Investigating officer PC Juan Garcia, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the men in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240255044.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”