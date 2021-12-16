CCTV appeal launched after boy was mugged and beaten in Aylesbury

A CCTV appeal has been launched after two boys were assaulted in Aylesbury last month, one was also stolen from.

Today (December 16), Thames Valley Police has released an image of a person they believe could help with their enquiries.

The incidents occurred at 6.45pm on Monday November 15 at Bourg Walk Bridge.

Police officers want to speak to this man

The offender stalked a boy on a canal footpath towards Aylesbury College, he approached the boy and asked him to empty his pockets.

He then attacked the boy, before fleeing the scene, nothing was taken from the victim.

Later, the same offender attacked another boy, on Bourg Walk Bridge and took his e-scooter.

Neither victim required hospital treatment for their injuries sustained during these assaults.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mandy Cutler, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe he may have information in connection with this theft.

“You can contact us either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210517231.