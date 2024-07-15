Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thames Valley Police has launched a CCTV appeal after an offender attempted to break into a car at the M40 service station near Wheatley.

A picture has been released of a man who police officers would like to speak to in connection with an attempted theft.

At around 9.30pm on 7 June, someone opened a a silver Hyundai i20 while the driver was in Welcome Break Oxford Services M40 at junction 8A of the motorway near Wheatley.

The person was spotted searching the car’s back seat and boot. Then someone approached the offender who fled the scene.

Police officers want to speak to this man

Investigating officer PC Aled Pal, of the Thame Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises this man to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about this attempted theft from a motor vehicle.

“If you are the man pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240268260.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”