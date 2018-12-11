Cash stolen during burglary in Wendover

After cash was stolen during a burglary in Wendover, police are appealing for help to catch the thieves.

The incident happened between 5pm and 6.15pm on Monday December 3 at a property in Bryants Close, Wendover. Thieves smashed a patio door at the back of the house to gain entry before stealing cash and foreign currency. Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area is being asked to review it. If you have any information about the incident please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43180369892. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.