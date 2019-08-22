Cash seized from criminals re-invested in Thames Valley community groups

£106,733 seized from the proceeds of crime has been donated to seveal community and voluntary organisations across Buckinghamshire.

The money has been reinvested into community groups, to support TVP's plan to reduce re-offending, serious organised crime and terrorism.

The fund is managed by the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police.

It used money recovered by police and the proceeds from the sale of items that cannot be returned to owners. This includes seizures from criminals.

There were 61 applications to the current funding round with 27 organisations successful in receiving funding of between £1,000 – £6,925.

The successful projects will receive funding to support a range of issues including domestic violence perpetrators, exploitation of vulnerable people, gangs and knife crime, offender management, public awareness and substance abuse.

Anthony Stansfeld, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, said: “Voluntary organisations play an important role in the Thames Valley. I am pleased to once again provide funding from the Police Property Act Fund to support a range of projects.

"The chosen organisations are working hard to support the Police and Crime Plan with reducing re-offending, serious organised crime and terrorism across the Thames Valley.

"This is an excellent way of using this funding and I look forward to seeing the outcomes.”

John Campbell, Chief Constable for Thames Valley Police, said: “I am pleased to announce that the Police and Crime Commissioner and I have awarded over £100,000 to 27 voluntary and community groups across the Thames Valley.

“This funding will help the projects to contribute to reducing reoffending in complex areas such as domestic violence, child exploitation, violent crime and substance misuse.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact that this funding can have on our communities.”

To celebrate this work, this year’s successful recipients have been invited to attend a presentation ceremony held on the afternoon of Friday 20th September at Sulhamstead in Reading.