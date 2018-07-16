Cash and jewellery stolen during Vale thefts

Police are appealing for information after cash and jewellery were stolen during thefts in Wing and Winslow.

Both offences took place on Saturday July 14 although police don’t believe they were linked.

In the Winslow incident, burglars got into the rear garden of a property through an unlocked gate and then forced open a rear door.

Jewellery was then stolen from the address in Vicarage Road.

In the Wing incident, burglars forced open the front lounge window of a property in Moorlands sometime between 3pm and 9.30pm and stole a small amount of cash.

PC James Lacey, based at Aylesbury police station is investigating both incidents and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the areas at the times of the offences.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43180214801 for the Wing incident and 43180214791 for the Winslow incident.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.