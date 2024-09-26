Car thefts fall in Thames Valley despite high profile attempted Aylesbury break-ins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data shows that the number of car thefts reported in the Thames Valley Policing area has fallen.

Findings released by the region’s Police and Crime Commissioner come despite recent high profile incidents of attempted break-ins in the Aylesbury area.

In the first week of September residents of Watermead and Berryfields reported a slew of similar incidents involving hooded individuals trying front doors and car doors.

Thames Valley Commissioner Matthew Barber revealed that vehicle crime was down 13%, including incidents where offenders have tried to gain access to someone’s car.

Matthew Barber has welcomed the recent findings

He said: “The loss of contents or theft of a vehicle leaves victims feeling vulnerable as well as out of pocket.

“It is very welcome that vehicle crime has fallen 13.5% across the Thames Valley over the past 12 months but it is important we maintain this trajectory, improving the Force’s tactical response to prevent and detect offenders, further expanding neighbourhood policing teams and having a renewed focus on tackling organised crime groups operating in our communities, as laid out in my Police and Crime Plan.

“We also need to work with the car industry to improve vehicle security and make it harder for thieves to exploit new technologies as well as reiterating simple but essential prevention advice to motorists such as ensuring vehicles are locked at all times and parked in secure, well-lit areas.”

His office has provided residents with information on how to make life difficult for potential burglars looking to gain access to their cars.

Residents are urged to make sure their windows and sunroofs are closed, fitting alarms, immobilisers and/or tracking systems if not already on the vehicle. Also the PCC advises that wheel locks, gear clamps and other traditional security systems can also act as a strong visual deterrent against thieves. Residents are urged to remove valuables from their vehicles.

For those who own keyless entry cars, keep your car key, and the spare, well away from the vehicle when at home. Also consider purchasing a signal-blocking pouch to store your keys in as this will make your car less susceptible to the ‘Relay Attack’’ theft method, the PCC’s office adds.