Car stolen from Bucks village car park
A vehicle was taken from a car park in Bucks, Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (7 April).
On Saturday (2 April), a white Subaru Forester with tinted rear windows was driven away from Pitstone Hill car park.
Police intelligence suggests the theft happened between 9.15am and 10.15am.
Investigating officer PC Janine Daniel, based at Amersham police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been travelling in this area during this time and may have dash-cam footage or have been in the area and witnessed anything to please get in touch.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220141885.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
