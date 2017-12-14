Car crashes into pedestrians on Buckingham Street

Two men were struck by a car in Aylesbury last night.

Thames Valley Police were called to the incident in Buckingham Street at 2:40am, following reports that a motorist had crashed into pedestrians.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection and remains in police custody. The police have stated that the incident is not terror-related.

The men hit by the car sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment, where they remain.

The Thames Valley Police Twitter account retweeted a post asserting that a man threatened to stab a bouncer, before running over two pedestrians.

He was intercepted by officers, and two-year-old police dog Griff, after fleeing the scene and crashing his vehicle.

It is unconfirmed whether the incident it refers to is the crash on Buckingham Street.

The car was using cloned number plates, and had additional plates in the boot.

The man was also in possession of a knife, power tools and a “carrier bag full of cannabis.”

Road closures have since been lifted and anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101.