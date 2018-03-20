Can you help with investigation into doorstep scammer in Aston Clinton?

Trading Standards investigators are asking the public’s help to catch a scammer who conned an elderly resident out of £16,000.

They are hunting the unscrupulous trader who agreed a price of £4,000 to lay a new brick paved driveway between 8 and 16 January, and then kept asking for more and more money.

Eventually the bill came to almost four times the original asking price - £16,000.

Bucks and Surrey Trading Standards Officer Trevor Hooper said investigators are keen to find out if anyone saw anything suspicious in Chestnut Close and Rosebery Road, such as whether they noticed people working on the driveway or if they spotted the vehicles being used.

Trevor said: “We do value neighbours’ help in tackling doorstep crime.

“Early alerts can help in prosecuting criminals who have preyed on elderly and vulnerable people.

“Support from the community can make such a difference in bringing offenders to justice.

“In this case, I’d be really grateful if neighbours in this area would cast their minds back to January.

“Even if it’s the smallest piece of information, it may still help us with our investigation.”

Noel Brown, Bucks County Council cabinet member for community engagement and public health said: “We’d always warn against doing business like this on the doorstep.

“What can seem like a reasonable price to begin with often ends up costing the earth.

“If you’re unsure when faced with a doorstep cold-caller, it’s always worth asking a family member, a friend or neighbour for help.”

In the past three years the Trading Standards team have successfully prosecuted 17 people in connection with cold-call doorstep scams.

Information about this incident, or other incidents of cold calling, can be given to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506, or reports can be made anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.