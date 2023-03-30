Campaigners hit out at lack of dog theft prosecutions after nearly 60 canines stolen in Thames Valley

Fewer than 1% of dog thefts reported last year have so far resulted in criminal charges, an exclusive investigation by NationalWorld shows.

The Kennel Club described the figure as ‘really disappointing’ but police chiefs said it was often hard to identify suspects.

NationalWorld sent Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to the UK’s 45 police forces, receiving responses from 33 of them.

Not enough dog theft cases result in criminal chargers say campaigners.

The Thames Valley force revealed 20 dogs were stolen in 2022 and 37 in 2021 in the region. Of those, 19 were taken in Buckinghamshire.

A total of 33 police forces responded to the FOI requests and the results show, across the UK, more than 1,600 dog thefts were reported in 2022, with more than 1,700 dogs stolen - although with a quarter of forces failing to respond, the figure will likely be higher.

And, of the crimes where police provided an investigation outcome, just 14 had resulted in someone being charged or sent a court summons.

Dr Ed Hayes, head of public affairs at The Kennel Club, said the low rate was ‘disappointing’.

He added: “It can be very challenging to identify suspects, especially in case of dogs being stolen from gardens, parks and open spaces, where thieves may be out of sight from owners.”

But campaigners fear the government is backtracking on a heavily-publicised crackdown which would increase jail terms for dog thieves. A spokesperson for the RSPCA said new pet theft legislation has been in limbo for 500 days and it was worried plans could be dropped altogether.

Ministers had announced plans in 2021 to make dog abduction a specific offence punishable by up to five years in jail, through the Kept Animals Bill. But this has not yet become law.

Debbie Matthews, co-founder of the Stolen and Missing Pets Alliance (SAMPA), said ‘time is running out’ for the Kept Animals Bill. The government said it takes the issue of pet theft very seriously.

Ms Matthews said this low prosecution rate showed why it was so important for dog abduction to be made a specific crime.

She added: “The prosecution rate is so low because dogs are still categorised as ‘property’ in law, the same as a laptop. Property theft is low priority to the police and the Sentencing Council; our dogs in law are merely second-hand goods valued under £500. This is precisely why we at SAMPA, and the public, have campaigned so hard to get a specific crime for dog theft. Our pets are members of our families and the law must reflect this.”

A spokesperson for the National Police Chiefs’ Council added: “In cases like this, investigators often face difficulties in identifying suspects and obtaining evidence, which can make seeking prosecutions difficult.

“We recognise, however, that there is a huge emotional impact on families who have their much-loved pet stolen from them. We investigate every such crime reported to us and work with partners such as RSPCA to ensure criminals feel the full weight of the law. By targeting prolific offenders, and organised crime networks, we are able to stop these offences from happening in the first place.”

The overall number of dog thefts across the UK fell by 15 per cent last year, compared with the year before, the NationalWorld investigation found.

Ms Matthews said the price of puppies had soared to around £3,000 during the pandemic as people rushed to buy four-legged lockdown companions, which in turn had led to a spike in thefts.

She said: “This is the first year we have seen a drop in FOI theft figures and we welcome this news but there are still a large number of dogs being taken and this is simply not acceptable. The pain and suffering caused to families by pet theft is devastating.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesperson said the Home Office had stood up a national working group to tackle the issue. However, this was stood down at the beginning of 2023, as there had been a decline in the offences, which are now more in-line with pre-pandemic levels.

Dr Hayes added significant falls in the prices for dogs had likely contributed to lower theft numbers as well as media attention but precautions should still be taken.

The Kennel Club advises dog-owners to:

Make sure dogs are microchipped and their details are registered and kept up-to-date with a microchip database, such as Petlog.

Ensure dogs are always in sight on a walk and their recall is strong. Be aware of strangers asking too many questions.

In the event a dog is stolen, it is crucial to act quickly and report the crime to the police. Microchip providers should be alerted as well as the local authority and dog warden, nearby rescue centres and vets

The National Police Chiefs’ Council advises people to: