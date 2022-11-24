Call 999 if you see this wanted man with links to Aylesbury and Buckingham

Police are appealing to people in Aylesbury, Buckingham and Milton Keynes to help find a wanted man.

Lee Hyde is wanted in connection with a burglary in Monkston, Milton Keynes, on the evening of November 14 this year.

A number of electrical items, documents and cash were stolen during the burglary.

Do not approach Lee Hyde

Hyde is 37 years old, 6ft tall and of stocky build with blue eyes and short dark hair.

He has a tattoo on his right arm with the word ‘Brooklyn’ and another on his right wrist with the word ‘McKenzie’.

He is known to have links to Pillow Way in Buckingham as well as Aylesbury and Milton Keynes.

Investigating officer Det Con Matthew Roberts said: “Anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of Lee Hyde should contact the police immediately.

“If a member of the public sees Hyde, please do not approach him, instead call 999.”