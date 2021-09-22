Call 999 if you see this man who has absconded from Aylesbury Vale prison

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is on the run from HMP Springhill.

Steven Whitelaw, aged 34, absconded yesterday (Tuesday) between 8.15pm and 11.50pm.

He is approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of stocky build, with short brown hair. He also has a tattoo of the word ‘Zena’ on the left side of his neck and a scar above his right eye.

Steven Whitelaw

Whitelaw is believed to have links to Coventry.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Weatherstone of Aylesbury police station said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace Whitelaw who absconded yesterday.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 999 instead.

“If you have any information as to where Whitelaw may be you can also call 101 or make a report online quoting 43210426780.