Burglars steal safe from Vale home

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Upton during which a safe was stolen.

The theft happened sometime between Friday July 13 and Monday July 16.

Police say it appears that burglars forced open the garage door at the residence and then got into the main house by breaking in through an unlocked door.

Thieves searched an office and master bedroom before stealing the safe which contained jewellery.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Gemma Howe is investigating this crime and she would like to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area last weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call DC Howe on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180216478.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.