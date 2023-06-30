Jewellery was stolen after burglars broke into a home in Tring in the middle of the day.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the burglary on Friday June 23, between 1.40pm and 3.30pm, at an address on New Road.

After returning home, the owners discovered a smashed window on the left-hand side of the house.

The stolen jewellery.

Numerous items have been reported as stolen including jewellery, police describe as ‘distinctive’.

Detective Constable Christopher Holding said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation, but enquiries are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who might have been in the area at the time, who might have information to assist our investigation, to email me at [email protected] Additionally, if you recognise any of the items, or see them for sale online under suspicious circumstances, please contact police.”

Information can also be reported online at herts.police.uk/report speak to an operator or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/50780/23.