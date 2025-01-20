Bucks paedophile who groomed girl and watched extreme pornography jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paedophile from Buckinghamshire who groomed a girl and viewed extreme pornography was sent to jail last week.

Drew Harrison, aged 41, of Oxford Road, Denham, groomed a girl over a number of months for sexual purposes and subjected her to sustained illegal sexual activity.

He pleaded guilty to 11 counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of possession of extreme pornography in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 30 August, 2024.

At the same court on Friday (17 January), Harrison was jailed for a total of nine years and given an indefinite restraining order.

Drew Harrison

He was also ordered to forfeit a device, which contained extreme pornography, and to pay fees of £228.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that between November 2022 and April 2023, Harrison groomed his victim in various locations in Durham, Buckinghamshire and London.

“He carried out sustained sexual activity with her both by penetration and non-penetration, preying on her in an abhorrent manner,” a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said.

He was first reported to the police on 8 April, 2023, and was arrested the following day. He was formally charged by Thames Valley Police on 12 June, 2024.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Aimee Stein of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Harrison targeted and preyed on a vulnerable child victim over a number of months, and I am pleased that this sentence has been passed down, bringing justice to her and her family.

“The coercion, abuse and manipulation by Harrison has had, and will continue to have a significant impact in the victim’s life, as well as her family.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim and witnesses, and praise them for the great courage they have shown which has allowed us to bring Harrison to justice.

“Without their evidence, we would not have had the strong case that we built, whereby Harrison had to admit what he had done.

“Thames Valley Police are committed to tackling all forms of violence against women and girls, and I hope that this sentence will allow the victim of this horrific case of abuse to move on with her life.”