Bucks man who ignored court order and waited outside person's home jailed for stalking
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that Nathan Birkett, 28, of no fixed abode, committed the offences in the Prestwood area of Great Missenden.
He was given a 16-week prison sentence and handed a one-year restraining order in relation to the victim at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday (22 July).
Birkett pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a stalking non-molestation order at the same hearing.
He breached a previous court order by waiting outside the victim’s home and trying to contact them during this period. Birkett was seen outside the house of the victim, who is a man in his 60s, between 28 June and Saturday (20 July).
Thames Valley Police officers found Birkett sitting outside the front door of the victim’s home on Saturday and arrested him. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the 28-year-old was charged that day.
Investigating officer PC George Ward said: “Nathan Birkett has been held to account for his actions in breaching his non-molestation order, which was put in place to help ensure the victim’s safety.
“In this case, Birkett repeatedly breached this and also pursued a course of conduct against the victim amounting to stalking.
“We will always listen to stalking victims and fully investigate so offenders are put before the courts.”