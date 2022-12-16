Bucks man jailed on crack cocaine and heroin dealing offences after Aylesbury court hearing

A Bucks man was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to drug dealing charges at an Aylesbury court hearing.

On Monday (12 December), Kai Jackson, 22, of Millbrook Close, HIgh Wycombe, was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Jackson submitted a guilty plea at a previous hearing admitting to one count each of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of criminal property.

On 10 November this year, Jackson was stopped by Thames Valley Police officers.

Officers subsequently searched the 22-year-old’s house where officers found a number of prepared wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Thames Valley Police says items were also discovered which indicated the cooking of crack cocaine and the prepping of crack and heroin.

Jackson was also ordered to forfeit the drugs and cash found during this search.

Investigating officer, PC Ben Pearmain, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Jackson has now been sentenced for these offences and will serve time in jail as a result.

“I hope this shows the seriousness with which drug dealing is taken. Our Stronghold team work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and take these drugs off our streets.

“If you have information about drug dealing in your area, please report it to us by calling 101 or making a report online so that we can take action.”

