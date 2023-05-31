News you can trust since 1832
Bucks man jailed for joining terrorism group after traveling to Syria

Counter terrorism intelligence discovered that he wanted to be a sniper
By James Lowson
Published 31st May 2023, 14:35 BST- 2 min read

A man from Buckinghamshire was jailed after police discovered he had joined a terrorism group in Syria.

Shabazz Suleman of Freemantle Road, High Wycombe, was handed a life sentence and jailed for a minimum of nine years and six months' after admitting to preparing acts of terrorism.

He was investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), who found him to be in breach of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Shabazz SulemanShabazz Suleman
Shabazz Suleman
Suleman admitted to preparing acts of terrorism under Section 5 of the act at an Old Bailey hearing on 14 April.

Two further charges of being a member of a proscribed organisation and receiving weapons training under Section 11 and Section 54 of the Terrorism Act 2000, will remain on file.

Suleman accepted both of the charges as part of his plea and this was taken into consideration at sentencing by the judge.

During the hearing the court heard how the 27-year-old's family reported him missing to police after he disappeared at the end of a holiday in Turkey in 2014.

It transpired Suleman had used the opportunity to travel to Syria, where he joined the terrorist group, Daesh. He had expressed a desire to be trained in using weapons and had spoken about ‘committing Jihad’.

When in Syria, he received weapons training and indicated that he wanted to become a sniper. He also performed guard duties for Daesh.

It was when Suleman attempted to return to the UK that he was arrested at Heathrow Airport in September 2021.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of CTPSE, said: “This has been a complex investigation which has taken several years to piece together and bring to court, but it has ultimately ended in jail time for Suleman, who was planning acts of terrorism.

“We work tirelessly with our colleagues across the Counter Terrorism Policing network and in partnership with other organisations to disrupt people who are planning to commit acts of terror and ultimately bring them before the courts.

“We will do everything in our powers to stop these people inflicting harm on our communities in the South East no matter how long it takes, as this case shows.

DCS Wright continued: “Friends and family are often best placed to spot the signs of potential radicalisation, so please trust your instincts if you have any concerns, please report it.

“We can help if you act early. You won’t be wasting police time and you won’t ruin lives, but you might save them.”

More details on counter terrorism policing can be found online.