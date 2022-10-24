A Bucks man has been jailed after admitting to being involved with an Organised Crime Group (OCG) that laundered £10 million.

Veshal Madlani, of Rutland Street, High Wycombe, faces five years and three months in jail.

At a hearing in Aylesbury Crown Court on 22 April, Madlani pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property.

Veshal Madlani

On Friday (21 October) he was sentenced at Amersham Crown Court.

Madlani was part of the OCG between 14 March and 16 June 2020, the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) believe the group was supplying cocaine across the UK.

Officers discovered that the Bucks man’s home in High Wycombe became the hub for the illegal activity.

Advertisement

SEROCU states OCG members stored and counted millions of pounds of criminal proceeds at Madlani’s house.

Madlani also owned a business, known as Maina Couriers, the OCG used documents bearing the company’s logo as cover to travel freely during lockdown to transport money and drugs.

He was arrested on 2 September 2020 and charged the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Dale Lester, of SEROCU, said: “This conviction is a demonstration of SEROCU’s ongoing commitment to tackling serious and organised crime.

Advertisement

“Madlani occupied a significant and intrinsic role within the conspiracy, providing premises which became central to the OCG’s operation, in the knowledge that it would be used for a criminal purpose.

“I sincerely hope that Madlani will take time to reflect on his behaviour and fully appreciate that drugs and those that facilitate their supply have no place within our communities.”