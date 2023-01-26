Bucks man jailed at Aylesbury Court after police found cocaine and knife in his possession

A Bucks man was jailed at an Aylesbury court hearing after police discovered he was carrying a knife and was in possession of class A drugs.

Christopher Cutajar, 49, of West Wycombe Road was sentenced to three years and eight months’ imprisonment yesterday (24 January) at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to one count each of; being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin and possessing a knife in a public place.

Christopher Cutajar

On 20 May 2020, Cutajar was seen by Thames Valley Police officers who believed he was acting suspiciously.

The 49-year-old was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in Castle Street.

He was searched by officers who found a lock knife in his bag. At his home the police found a quantity of drugs and scales that had cocaine residue on them.

His phone was examined and police identified messages and photos relating to illegal drug supplies.

His DNA was also found on the inner wrappings of the drugs seized by police officers.

Cutajar was charged the day after his arrest.

Investigating officer, PC Ben Pearmain, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Thames Valley Police does not tolerate the supply of drugs and Cutajar has been sentenced as a result.

“I hope this sentence shows the seriousness with which drug dealing and carrying a knife is taken.

“We work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice and take these drugs off our streets.

