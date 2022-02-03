A man was jailed for two years and eight months last Tuesday (January 25), for perverting the course of justice and dangerous driving.

Martin Robinson, 32, of Thorn Drive in Wexham, pretended his vehicle had been stolen, when he crashed into four vehicles.

At a hearing last week, Robinson pleaded guilty to a count of dangerous driving and a count of perverting the course of justice.

His sentence was broken down to 12 months for the driving offence and a further 20 months for perverting the course of justice.

He has been banned from driving for three years and ten months and will need to take an extended test to get his licence back.

On Friday August 21 2020, in Mansion Lane, Iver, Robinson was driving a blue Audi A3 when he ignored police requests to stop.

He went on to crash into four other vehicles.

Martin Robinson

Robinson then ran away from the police, abandoning his car.

Thames Valley Police officers inspected the car which had its airbags deployed.

Dash-cam footage from a passing motorist showed two of the collisions and the vehicle being abandoned.

One driver sustained minor injuries, which required physiotherapy treatment.

Despite an extensive search, Robinson escaped the police search party.

The following day, he reported the car as stolen, providing a signed witness statement to police.

However, forensic examination of the car, specifically the deployed drivers’ airbag, revealed DNA belonging to Robinson, indicating that he had been the driver at the time.

Robinson was charged via postal requisition on November 4 2021.

Investigating officer PC Matt Cumming, based at Amersham police station, said: “This case began when Robinson failed to stop for police.

“He went on to drive in a dangerous manner, colliding with four other drivers who were just going about their business.

“After running from the scene, Robinson went on to provide a false statement to the police.

“The decisions he made that day resulted in a huge amount of damage, cost and inconvenience to others, and in one driver’s case, injuries requiring treatment.