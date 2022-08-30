News you can trust since 1832
Bucks man jailed after admitting to heroin and crack cocaine dealing charges at Aylesbury court hearing

A Bucks man has been sentenced to over five years in jail after pleading guilty to drug dealing charges at an Aylesbury court hearing.

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 10:55 am

Mohammed Mahrban, 26, of Chiltern Avenue in High Wycombe, was jailed for five years and one month at Aylesbury Crown Court last Tuesday (23 August).

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, after heroin and cocaine was found in his home.

Mohammed Mahrban

His house was searched by Thames Valley Police officers on 3 February.

Thames Valley Police estimates that the heroin and crack cocaine discovered had a street value of £42,000, police officers also found other drug paraphernalia in the property.

Investigating officer PC Ben Pearmain, of the South Buckinghamshire Stronghold team, said: “Thames Valley Police will not tolerate those who attempt to exploit our communities by bringing drugs into them.

“Like Mohammed Mahrban, it is only a matter of time before we arrest you, stop your supply, seize your drugs, and you are jailed.”