Bucks man jailed after admitting to heroin and crack cocaine dealing charges at Aylesbury court hearing

Mohammed Mahrban, 26, of Chiltern Avenue in High Wycombe, was jailed for five years and one month at Aylesbury Crown Court last Tuesday (23 August).

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, after heroin and cocaine was found in his home.

Mohammed Mahrban

His house was searched by Thames Valley Police officers on 3 February.

Thames Valley Police estimates that the heroin and crack cocaine discovered had a street value of £42,000, police officers also found other drug paraphernalia in the property.

Investigating officer PC Ben Pearmain, of the South Buckinghamshire Stronghold team, said: “Thames Valley Police will not tolerate those who attempt to exploit our communities by bringing drugs into them.