A prisoner from Buckinghamshire who threw faeces and urine at an officer has seen his jail term extended.

Andre Gibson, 22, of HMP Bullingdon, has been given an additional prison sentence of one year and nine months following a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (24 May).

He admitted to administering a substance with the intent to annoy at the same hearing.

Gibson was jailed last year for robbery, relating to an incident in High Wycombe which took place in 2022.

The female prison officer was on duty checking prisoners off the unit to attend the medication hatch. She spotted Gibson approaching the gate at speed, he threw the contents of a protein shaker at the officer, in what Thames Valley Police has described as an ‘unprovoked attack’.

She was covered head to toe in the contents of the shaker, which also hit the back of her head. It soon became apparent to the 29-year-old victim, that she had been covered in urine and faeces.

Gibson ran back to his cell after throwing the bottle, while the officer had to leave work due to a struggle to remove the foul smelling substances, and her distress following the incident, the police force has confirmed.

Investigating officer PC Andrew Gold from the Prison Crime Team said: “This was an extremely serious and degrading unprovoked attack on a prison officer going about the course of her duties.

“Prison officers shouldn’t have to accept being subject to horrendous acts of this nature, it was an absolutely disgusting attack and I am very pleased that the courts have recognised the impact this has had on the victim.

“Gibson will serve the additional sentence on top of his current sentence of two years and ten months for robbery.

“I hope that this will help the officer come to terms with what happened to her. We will not tolerate such abhorrent behaviour and will prosecute those who commit such horrible and disgusting actions.”

