Bucks man faces heroin and cocaine dealing charges at Aylesbury Crown Court

A Bucks man has been charged on heroin and cocaine drug dealing charges, he will be tried at Aylesbury Crown Court on March 7.

Mohammed Mahrban, 26, of Chiltern Avenue in High Wycombe faces two counts of possession with intent to supply, one for each class A substance.

He was also charged with one count of possessing criminal property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police arrested the man on Thursday

The 26-year-old was arrested by Thames Valley Police officers on Thursday (February 3), and charged the next day.

His arrest was the result of a Section 18(1) search conducted at 10.30am at an address on Thursday for an unrelated matter, the police say.