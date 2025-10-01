Bucks man, 23, arrested in Thailand suspected of smuggling crystal meth

A man from Buckinghamshire has been arrested in Thailand and now may be tried in the Asian country on crystal meth smuggling charges.

George Wilson, 23, from High Wycombe, was found in a Bangkok hotel with roughly 9KG of crystal meth, according to the Thai authorities.

International news agencies have reported that Thai Police intend to press charges against the High Wycombe man.

It has been reported that the police officers were responding to a tip-off alerting them to the possibility of a large drug deal taking place at the hotel.

He remains in custody in Thailand

Video footage has been released showing Wilson’s arrest and he appears to confirm a suitcase containing the alleged illegal substance is his, but the 23-year-old denies any knowledge of what is inside it.

The suspected drugs were found after the police opened packaging advertising Chinese tea.

It is alleged that Wilson was trying to smuggle the contraband out of the Thai capital’s airport and into the hands of traffickers.

A police statement shared with international press states that Wilson is being held in police custody and will be transferred over to a prison before a criminal court hearing.

According to the BBC, officials from the UK Government have discussed Wilson’s arrest with Thai authorities.

It is alleged by Thai Police that other UK nationals visiting the country as tourists were involved in the operation. In photos accompanying information released by the international police force, Wilson can be seen pointing at the confiscated suspected narcotics.

Thai Police say the Bucks man had been in the country for two weeks prior to his arrest at the hotel, which is said to be located within the red light district of Bangkok.