Bucks drug dealer with distinctive facial tattoos jailed for three years at Aylesbury court
Jonathan Cropper, 26, of Marlow, admitted to possession with the intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin at a hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 12 August, 2023.
He was then sent to Aylesbury Crown Court last Thursday (3 October) where he was sentenced to two years and 10 months’ imprisonment.
At just after 11.20pm on 9 August this year, Thames Valley Police officers stopped Cropper, who was driving a vehicle in Green Street, High Wycombe.
He was arrested by those officers and after he was searched back at the police station, officers found he was concealing 96 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his underwear.
Thames Valley Police discovered he was running a county drugs line in High Wycombe with the codename ‘Homeless Joe’.
Investigating officer PC Marcus Rose of the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team said: “Cropper has been dealing class A drugs in High Wycombe and I am pleased that we have managed to take his drugs out of the circulation and that Cropper has been rightly jailed for his offending.
“I would like to thank our dog section and also the Roads Policing Unit, who both assisted with the stop and search of Cropper’s vehicle.
“We will continue to pursue and prosecute drug dealers, who often harm the most vulnerable people in our communities.
“We would encourage the public to report drug supply offenders to Thames Valley Police, as the information provided can help us develop intelligence into a proactive investigation.
“We will continue to disrupt drug dealers and remove them from our streets.
“You can report information confidentially via our website or by calling 101, or for 100% anonymity via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”