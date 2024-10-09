Bucks drug dealer with distinctive facial tattoos jailed for three years at Aylesbury court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drug dealer operating in the Buckinghamshire area has been jailed for nearly three years, following sentencing at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Cropper, 26, of Marlow, admitted to possession with the intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin at a hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 12 August, 2023.

He was then sent to Aylesbury Crown Court last Thursday (3 October) where he was sentenced to two years and 10 months’ imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At just after 11.20pm on 9 August this year, Thames Valley Police officers stopped Cropper, who was driving a vehicle in Green Street, High Wycombe.

Jonathan Cropper

He was arrested by those officers and after he was searched back at the police station, officers found he was concealing 96 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his underwear.

Thames Valley Police discovered he was running a county drugs line in High Wycombe with the codename ‘Homeless Joe’.

Investigating officer PC Marcus Rose of the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team said: “Cropper has been dealing class A drugs in High Wycombe and I am pleased that we have managed to take his drugs out of the circulation and that Cropper has been rightly jailed for his offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank our dog section and also the Roads Policing Unit, who both assisted with the stop and search of Cropper’s vehicle.

Wraps of class A drugs that Cropper was carrying

“We will continue to pursue and prosecute drug dealers, who often harm the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“We would encourage the public to report drug supply offenders to Thames Valley Police, as the information provided can help us develop intelligence into a proactive investigation.

“We will continue to disrupt drug dealers and remove them from our streets.

“You can report information confidentially via our website or by calling 101, or for 100% anonymity via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”