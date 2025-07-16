Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months following a court hearing held in Buckinghamshire this morning.

Best known for her appearances in the mega fantasy franchise Harry Potter, the actress did not attend the hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court.

A lawyer representing Watson, 35, said she accepted the punishment, which also included fines totalling £1,034.

At the hearing, magistrates discovered that Watson had been recorded driving at 38mph by a speed camera in Banbury Road, Oxford, on a stretch of road with a 30mph limit. She was in her blue Audi S3 car at the time of the incident.

Emma Watson at the Soho House Awards in 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

National media outlets revealed the same vehicle was towed away by police when it was found illegally parked outside a pub in Stratford-upon-Avon in 2024.

High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court heard that the English acting superstar who appeared in all eight Harry Potter movies, had three previous driving offences on her record.

Watson did not attend the hearing and was represented by a lawyer, she had previously submitted a guilty plea digitally ahead of the hearing.

That same morning a driving ban was also handed to another Harry Potter actress. Zoe Wanamaker, who played Professor Hooch in the film franchise, was also given a driving ban after reaching 12 points on her licence. She also did not attend her hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court.

Watson stepped away from acting, and was most recently seen in Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-winning Little Women remake which was released in 2019. Watson enrolled in a creative writing course at Oxford University in 2023.