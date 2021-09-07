Bucks Council Leader claims his home is 'being stalked' and his family could be 'endangered'

Councillor Martin Tett made the 'shocking' claims on Twitter this morning, saying a 'line is crossed'.

He also alleged the ‘stalker’ may be 'an official of an organisation the council helps support'.

“I’m pretty used to Twitter being a place for some nasty comments from Trolls but when my house starts being stalked and my family potentially endangered then a line is crossed, particularly when this is by an official of an organisation the council helps support,” wrote Councillor Tett.

“I am very sorry to hear this Martin – wishing you and yours well,” replied Councillor Zoe Hatch. “I hope appropriate action from authorities resolves the matter swiftly.”

“I hope you get this resolved, wishing you and your family well,” someone wrote.

“Blimey, that is shocking,” wrote another.

“Unbelievable,” wrote another.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett