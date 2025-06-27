Bucks Council announces plans to address town centres without CCTV

CCTV camera (Image: PA)

Buckinghamshire Council has launched a consultation on plans to install CCTV cameras in 12 areas across the county.

The council is looking to put in up to 32 cameras in town centres and nearby areas.

The locations were chosen after discussions with Thames Valley Police and other local groups.

Eight locations currently don’t have any cameras. These are, Amersham Old Town, Chalfont St Giles, Farnham Common, Great Missenden, Holmer Green, Iver, Wendover and Winslow.

The council is also proposing extra cameras in four areas. These are: Amersham, Buckingham, Castlefield in High Wycombe and Gerrards Cross.

The consultation is open until August 3. After that, the responses will be reviewed individually before any final decisions are made.

If the new cameras are installed, signs will be put up in each area to let people know they’re being monitored.

The council recently upgraded older CCTV systems across the county, switching from analogue to modern digital cameras. That work was part of Phase 1.

This new consultation is part of Phase 2, which focuses on installing cameras in places that haven’t had any before, as well as increasing coverage in some areas.

The council said: “We know cameras on their own don’t stop all types of crime, and not everyone supports CCTV. That’s why our approach is based on evidence.”