Bucks Council and Thames Valley Police call for calm amidst national violence

Council and police officials in Buckinghamshire are asking the public to remain calm amidst national scenes of rioting and violence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both organisations have released statements this afternoon (7 August), urging people not to spread disinformation online amid fears of more protests throughout the UK.

Following the murder of three girls in Southport large violent scenes of unrest have been seen in the town and elsewhere in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riots captured on social media and news channels have shown individuals clashing with the police and launching what appear to be targeted, unprovoked attacks on individuals.

Police have been attacked elsewhere in the country (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It is believed that part of the trigger for the first violent mass gathering in Southport was linked to false claims on social media regarding the identity of the killer, who stabbed a number of individuals in the Merseyside town.

Although, similar scenes of unrest have been reported elsewhere in a number of cities and towns, including Sunderland and Rotherham, no mass riots have been reported in Buckinghamshire.

According to the BBC’s Local Democracy Reporting Service, a handful of anti-immigration protesters were spotted in High Wycombe High Street the weekend. Also, the LDRS reported that counter protesters were also seen in the town, but nothing occurred resembling the ugly scenes filmed elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt said: “I recognise that the disorder seen across the country will cause concern amongst our communities as well as our own officers and staff.

“We have well-rehearsed plans in place to deal with any issues that may arise and will take the most robust stance possible against violence, hatred and discrimination of any kind to hold those who choose to cause harm to our communities accountable for their actions.

“Our intelligence teams are working hard to monitor a number of sources to spot misinformation and suggestions of protests and investigating where necessary.

“Please be reassured that our neighbourhood officers are continuing to patrol local communities, so if you have any concerns, or if you see them out and about, please do speak with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you see or hear anything suspicious, please contact us by making a report online, or if this isn't possible, calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Also a Thames Valley Police representative reiterated the importance of not spreading false information. They said: “Please be vigilant to the misleading comments that are circulating social media about potential protest activity. Please think twice about what you read, share and believe from online sources. There are a lot of motivations for why people may be sharing information so be critical, challenge what you see and if in doubt, look to trusted voices.”

Some national reports suggested that police forces were concerned about the possibility of 100 far-right demonstrations taking place in the UK today.

Councillor Angela Macpherson said: “Violence has no place in our society, and we will not tolerate any actions that threaten the well-being of our community members. Together with our partners in the police, fire, health, housing provider services and higher education, we are striving to create an environment where everyone can live their lives in safety and harmony, free from fear and intimidation.

“We would ask everyone to be careful about the information they receive and share, particularly on social media, as we are aware there is a lot of misinformation circulating around.”