Bucks burglar jailed at Aylesbury court after being caught inside woman’s home

A Bucks man was sentenced to three years, a month and two weeks in Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (13 December).

He was sentenced after admitting to breaking and entering into a High Wycombe property and then using bank cards stolen from the home.

Gordon McKay, 41, of Heath End Road, Flackwell Heath, admitted to one count each of fraud by false representation and burglary.

On 15 August 2020, McKay used bank cards at various petrol stations that were stolen from an address in Mill End Road the day before.

At around 4.25pm on 2 August last year, a woman in her 60s arrived home and found someone in her property on Highlea Avenue, Flackwell Heath.

She could hear someone upstairs in her house and shouted, at this point McKay jumped out of a window into the garden.

The woman was able to take a picture of the 41-year-old as he was exiting the property, before fleeing on a bicycle.

McKay was arrested on the same day and charged on 4 August last year, following an identification procedure.

Investigating officer PC Alistair Rokas, of the Priority Crime Team based at High Wycombe police station, said: “The conviction of Gordon McKay was the direct result of the support of the victim and of the diligent and positive investigation by High Wycombe’s Priority Crime Team.